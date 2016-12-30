Northeast Get its First Music Archive

Assam government on Friday inaugurated the first Music Archive of the Northeast for preserving various works of artistes.

“The first Music Archive of the region will fulfill the aspiration of our artistes. The centre will work for preservation of creations, including folklore,” said Assam cultural affairs minister Naba Kumar Doley said during inaugural ceremony in Guwahati.

The Music Archive has been set up inside the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio complex, which is owned by the state government. Doley also inaugurated the first ever air-conditioned shooting floor of the Northeast — Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika shooting floor — in the same premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio Society Secretary Monita Borgohain said, “A number of important projects are in the pipeline to upgrade the facilities offered by the complex for making a film.” “Some of our plans are to build auro and atmos surround sound system for re-recording, digital interference, mini multiplex cinema hall and four camera set-up for online video studio among others,” she informed.

She further asserted that modernisation of the studio is undertaken with financial help from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Assam Accord and also from Film City project of the state government.

Established in 1961, the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio Society has the world famous Arri-Alexa Digital 35mm movie camera, which is one of the very few available models in Asia. The complex also houses the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute.