Northeast to Get Humsafar Express Soon

The people of Northeastern region is set to get the flagship Humsafar train when Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu flags off through video conferencing the inaugural Kamakhya–Bangalore Cantonment Humsafar Express on 25th December. Railway Minister of State Rajen Gohain will be present at Kamakhya station during the inaugural run.

The Railway Minister had announced introduction of the all-AC affordable luxury train for common man in his Railway Budget 2016. The Humsafar train with 19 air-conditioned 3-tier Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches developed by Alstom LHB GmbH of Germany and produced by Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, includes facilities like Global Positioning System (GPS)- based passenger information system, odour control system, fire announcement system etc. which are not available in other AC 3-Tier coaches.

The Humsafar Express is designed while keeping comfort of passengers as primary goal and is incorporated with many new features to make travel luxurious but affordable. A GPS-based display system at each end of the coaches shows real-time information about the exact location of the train and the distance from the next station.

Each of the coaches of Humsafar Express has modern toilets with plush interiors. The odour control system has been integrated with the toilet flush in such a way that each flushing releases perfumes.

The train has an extensive fire and smoke detection system with six CCTV cameras and 10 smoke detectors and four heat detectors fitted in each coach. The exterior of the train has an attractive visual appeal with anti-graffiti vinyl coating.

“The introduction of the Humsafar train from Northeast will give the people of the region chance to have first-hand experience of Indian Railway’s ambition of providing affordable but comfortable journey experience to the common people,” said, CPRO N.F. Railway Pranav Jyoti Sharma.