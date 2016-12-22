Thu, 22 Dec 2016

Northeast Today

Northeast to Get Humsafar Express Soon

Northeast to Get Humsafar Express Soon
December 22
14:12 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The people of Northeastern region is set to get the flagship Humsafar train when Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu flags off through video conferencing the inaugural Kamakhya–Bangalore Cantonment Humsafar Express on 25th December. Railway Minister of State Rajen Gohain will be present at Kamakhya station during the inaugural run.

The Railway Minister had announced introduction of the all-AC affordable luxury train for common man in his Railway Budget 2016. The Humsafar train with 19 air-conditioned 3-tier Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches developed by Alstom LHB GmbH of Germany and produced by Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, includes facilities like Global Positioning System (GPS)- based passenger information system, odour control system, fire announcement system etc. which are not available in other AC 3-Tier coaches.

The Humsafar Express is designed while keeping comfort of passengers as primary goal and is incorporated with many new features to make travel luxurious but affordable. A GPS-based display system at each end of the coaches shows real-time information about the exact location of the train and the distance from the next station.

Each of the coaches of Humsafar Express has modern toilets with plush interiors. The odour control system has been integrated with the toilet flush in such a way that each flushing releases perfumes.

The train has an extensive fire and smoke detection system with six CCTV cameras and 10 smoke detectors and four heat detectors fitted in each coach. The exterior of the train has an attractive visual appeal with anti-graffiti vinyl coating.

“The introduction of the Humsafar train from Northeast will give the people of the region chance to have first-hand experience of Indian Railway’s ambition of providing affordable but comfortable journey experience to the common people,” said, CPRO N.F. Railway Pranav Jyoti Sharma.

Tags
Humsafar Express
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.