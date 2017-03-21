Northeast, West Bengal to Start Synchronised Elephant Census

In the first ever attempt Northeastern states including West Bengal is all set to carry out a synchronised elephant census from March 27. The training sessions for estimation of jumbo numbers in north Bengal began in four locations on Tuesday.

“This is the first time that four zones (north, south, east and north-eastern zone) have been demarcated to count elephants. In the all-India synchronised elephant census, the dates for northeast zone are March 27 to March 29. North Bengal is included in the Northeast zone for the regional census,” said Chief Wildlife Warden of West Bengal Pradeep Vyas, adding, “The simultaneous approach will eliminate duplication in counting.”

“Earlier, each state used to conduct their own census. So, elephant populations often used to get counted twice or there was under-estimation,” Vyas informed, adding, “Beside, direct sighting, forest officials and experts will deploy dung-decay assessment as well for accuracy.”

Dung-decay method relies on estimating the pachyderm population size by counting dung piles and understanding how often elephants defecate and how fast dung piles decay.

“In Northeast zone, north Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are included. In the second week of April, first phase of census in South Bengal will begin. For that, the training sessions are on March 24. South Bengal is part of the east zone comprising Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh,” Vyas stated.