Not Making Sikkimese Film to Uplift Northeast: Priyanka Chopra’s Mother

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu says the decision to make Sikkimese film “Pahuna” comes with a motive to “assimilate knowledge about the state”, not essentially to uplift the North-East region. “Pahuna” is being made under the Chopras’ home banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

Asked if producing the film helps in bringing limelight towards the North-East region, Madhu told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Priyanka is the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism, that is one step. Second, we are making a Sikkimese film. It’s not essentially to uplift the North-East, but to assimilate the knowledge about the them.”

“Pahuna” is a brave story about the love, strength and courage of three Nepali children who get separated from their parents, while fleeing the Maoist agitation from Nepal to Sikkim. The entire cast and many of the technicians are from Sikkim. “We don’t know their lifestyle…We don’t know that they are such gentle, kind and nice people. Through the film we will showcase their Sikkim, their state,” she added.

Madhu also feels Sikkim doesn’t “have a film industry per se”. “But they have talent and scope. We have taken talent from Sikkim,” she said. The film be made in Sikkimese language.

“But we will dub it in Hindi and release it all over the country hopefully. There is a first time for everything…We are very excited. The government is very excited,” she added. Madhu believes that there is viewership for regional cinema.

“‘Sairat’ did such a good job…Punjabi films are doing so well. People are curious to know about different regions,” She said. Beginning this year, PPP had announced its foray into children’s cinema by launching three films in Sikkimese, Konkani and Hindi.

-IANS