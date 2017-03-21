Wed, 22 Mar 2017

NPCC President Venting out His Desperation After Party’s Grand Loss: Nagaland BJP

March 21
Hitting back at Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), Nagaland BJP unit has said that the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie is venting out his desperation after the party’s grand losses across India including Northeast.

Slamming Therie for his claim that NPF-BJP rule was a threat to Nagas, BJP reminded him that his desperate attempt for the party prospects in the next Assembly election would not make any dent.

BJP unit general secretary (Media) and spokesperson Jaangsillung Gonmei, said, “Congress that its escapist method in criticising BJP by shielding its weakness, non-secularism, corruption and misrule would not work anymore while stating that Therie’s rhetoric was another failed Congress trick.”

The BJP unit taunted Congress’ claim of not having political alliance with religious fundamentalist groups and professes to be secular, but takes sides and gets involved with non-secular fundamentalism, when opportunity arises.

It also claimed that incidents of communal violence recorded highest when Congress-led UPA Government was in power.

Criticising Therie over his claim that churches would become empty if BJP and NPF were allowed to rule for another five years, BJP stated, “Political parties do not spoil religions, culture, traditions, etc.” BJP asserted that religion was a private matter.

