NPF Assures Support to New Manipur Government

NPF Assures Support to New Manipur Government
March 14
11:55 2017
Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Tuesday brushed aside reports that his Naga People’s Front (NPF) will not support the new non-Congress coalition government in Manipur.

The NPF supremo said that it “did not put any pre-condition” before joining the BJP-led coalition arrangement in Manipur and suh reporrs are absolutely false.

The NPF is a major coalition partner of the North East Democratic Alliance formed last May in Guwahati with the declared aim of ridding the Congress party from the region and to bring all-round development to this part of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It has also been in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and other non-Congress political parties in Nagaland since 2003 under the banner of the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland.

-IANS

