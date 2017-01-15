NPF to Contest Civic Elections Ignoring Boycott Call

The ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Sunday affirmed not to withdraw any candidate from the February 1 elections to Urban Local Bodies in the state in the face of the boycott call and warning of ex-communications to candidates by different tribal organisations in Nagaland.

Accepting the resolutions of respective tribal organisations, so far 53 candidates out of the 535 validly nominated candidates have withdrawn. The boycott call and warning to candidates have been given against 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local body (ULB) elections.

NPF has filed nominations of 255 candidates for the 26 municipal and town council elections but 12 of them have already withdrawn in compliance with the tribal body resolutions. Extended nominations came to end on January 9 while the last date of withdrawal is January 17.

However, the NPF central officials on Sunday held a meeting in the residence of its President Shurhozelie Liezietsu and took stock of the situation arising out of the ensuing Municipal and Town Council election in the state. The NPF officials resolved that the NPF would go ahead with the election process as per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission.

Since the tickets of the party were issued to the primary and active membership holders of the party after administering pledge, the NPF resolved that no ticket holder should withdraw from the fray. “Stern disciplinary action shall be initiated against those candidates who withdraw their nomination papers,” an NPF official said.

The NPF also expressed dismay over the use of force by some organisations in preventing some of the NPF ticket holders in filing their nomination papers. Further, the NPF appealed to the Naga Hoho, Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation and the citizens of Nagaland to cooperate and support the government decision to conduct the election to the urban local bodies.

-PTI