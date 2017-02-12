NPF Urges All Stake Holders to Come to ‘Amicable’ Terms

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Saturday reiterated that Nagaland Government took the decision to hold the ULB election only after duly consulting the tribal hohos.

Prior to the announcement of the ULB elections, the Chief Minister TR Zeliang had conducted a chain of consultative meetings, altogether 14 sittings, with the leaders of the various tribal hohos, a press statement from the NPF media & press bureau in a press statement claimed.

It pointed out that following the meetings, the government affected amendment of the Nagaland Municipal (third amendment) Act, 2016 and clarification made concerning the word “Schedule Caste” and “Tax on land and buildings” on the confusion over holding the ULB elections as suggested/desired by the APO and Ao Senden in particular.

The NPF also stated that the Naga Mothers Association, (NMA) on request of the State Government withdrew the Special Leave Petition (SLP) from Supreme Court.

Despite all this, the NPF expressed sadness that “confusion and extremism flamed unabated.” “The party (NPF) has firmly held the responsibility of protecting and preserving our identity through all weathers. But it is tearfully painful that, despite this truism, today’s division amongst our society threatens to topple the Nagas society into the bottomless pit of degradation, shame, despair, helplessness and hopelessness,” it went on to state.

In addition, despite the ban by the Supreme Court against holding of any bandhs, the NPF maintained that the State Government is maintaining restrain for concern of the public, with all effort to work towards building up a social and political order based on justice, peace and harmony. It has therefore appealed to all state holders to come to amicable terms for the sake of posterity, peace and tranquility.

