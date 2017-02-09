Thu, 09 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

NPMHR Asks Nagaland CM to Take Moral Responsibility

NPMHR Asks Nagaland CM to Take Moral Responsibility
February 09
12:34 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Naga Peoples Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR) has requested the Chief Minister TR Zeliang to take moral responsibility on the present situation and step down for prevailing peace in the state.

“Unlike any democratic nations and societies across the world, whether he (Zeliang) is at fault or not, he should step down on moral grounds,” said NPMHR.

The body also expressed concern on the prevailing situation in the state, and stated that if situation is not normalize in the coming days, then the career and future of the entire generation of Naga children would be affected.

In this regard, NPMHR amount of apologies or justification would undo the damages, and for which the present day leadership should be held responsible.

NPMHR also slammed Zeliang on his relentless position in refusing to own responsibility and step down even after the deaths of two youths and the subsequent demise of another in the police firing while protesting against the betrayal by the cabinet and the decision to conduct election to Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

Tags
TR Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.