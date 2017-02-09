NPMHR Asks Nagaland CM to Take Moral Responsibility

Naga Peoples Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR) has requested the Chief Minister TR Zeliang to take moral responsibility on the present situation and step down for prevailing peace in the state.

“Unlike any democratic nations and societies across the world, whether he (Zeliang) is at fault or not, he should step down on moral grounds,” said NPMHR.

The body also expressed concern on the prevailing situation in the state, and stated that if situation is not normalize in the coming days, then the career and future of the entire generation of Naga children would be affected.

In this regard, NPMHR amount of apologies or justification would undo the damages, and for which the present day leadership should be held responsible.

NPMHR also slammed Zeliang on his relentless position in refusing to own responsibility and step down even after the deaths of two youths and the subsequent demise of another in the police firing while protesting against the betrayal by the cabinet and the decision to conduct election to Urban Local Bodies (ULB).