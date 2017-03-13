NPP Bargains for Dy CM’s Post in Manipur; Conrad May Get Berth in Centre

The BJP”s march to power in the Northeastern state of Manipur with the support of old and new allies have come with some price, political compromises and hard bargaining.

According to the sources, Conrad Sangma-led National People”s Party (NPP) with four MLAs have told BJP negotiators, including the likes of senior leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ram Madhav, that their support will be “conditional”. “There is general agreement,” Mr Madhav told reporters in Imphal.

Meanwhile in Delhi, sources told UNI that the NPP, founded by the Late PA Sangma, may get Deputy Chief Minister’s post while there was also an assurance from the BJP central leadership that in the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking any expansion of the council of ministers, Mr Conrad Sangma’s candidature would be considered. “Conrad may be accommodated as a Minister of State at the Centre,” the source said.

The BJP has already an alliance with Conrad K Sangma”s NPP in Meghalaya. “The deal is a win-win situation for both the BJP and the NPP as the victory in Manipur can now be used for party”s campaign in Meghalaya, the state Conrad Sangma comes from,” the source said.

Elections are due in Meghalaya in March 2018 and Mr Sangma will be a good face for the BJP-led Northeast Democratic Alliance in the state. Conrad Sangma was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2016 after his father and former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma”s death representing Tura parliamentary constituency.

Conrad also became the youngest Finance Minister of Meghalaya in 2008. Between 2009 and 2013, Conrad held the post of Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

-UNI