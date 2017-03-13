NPP Says Cong’s Letter to Manipur Governor Claiming Its Support is Fake

Rebuffing the Congress Party’s letter to Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah claiming the National People’s Party (NPP) support as fake, party leader Conrad Sangma on Monday cried foul and stated that they would support the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We have no knowledge about those letters. The signatures that are there are not the signature of my president. The letter is not even on the letterhead of the party. The official letter of the party has been submitted. We have signed, our president has signed, all our MLAs have signed. I don’t know what kind of policy or game is being played. But our stand is very clear that we are here to support the government led by the BJP,” Sangma told ANI.

Asserting that they have a clear majority to form the next government in the state, Sangma said any rumours or assertions regarding the NPP joining hands with the Congress are totally baseless. “It will be appropriate that the honourable Chief Minister graciously resigns and allows the new government to be formed so that the ceremony can take place. It’s just a matter of time. We are waiting. I am quite surprised that a senior leader like the honourable Chief Minister is waiting for so long. We have the majority. We will be forming the government,” he added.

Heptullah earlier in the day said Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and other Congress leaders had approached her with a letter on behalf of the NPP. She said that the NPP had submitted a letter to her wherein the four MLAs had extended support to the saffron party. Sangma earlier on Sunday declared his party’s support to the BJP to form the next government in the state.

In Manipur, efforts continue for government formation in the state as both the BJP and Congress met the Governor in Imphal last night, with the ruling Congress staking claim to form the government and the BJP showing its strength. The Governor asked incumbent Chief Minister of the Congress to submit his resignation immediately so that the process of formation of the next government can be started.

The Congress had won 28 seats in Manipur, followed by the BJP 21. The NPP and the NPF have won four seats each, while the LJP and the Trinamool Congress have bagged one seat each.

-ANI