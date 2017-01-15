NPP to Contest Manipur Polls on Its Own

The Manipur unit of National People’s Party (NPP) will contest the ensuing Manipur assembly polls on its own, party national executive member and Meghalaya legislator James Sangma announced on Saturday.

Addressing the media at the state NPP office, Chingmeirong, James informed that the party’s election management committee for Manipur election has been formed after an executive meeting was held. His brother Conrad Sangma, National President of NPP, is the Chairman of the committee while Manipur unit president Thangminlen Kipgen, a former MLA, is the Vice Chairman. James spelled out the number of party candidates for the Manipur polls. He said the party will put up 20-30 candidates from the hills and valley of the state in the upcoming Manipur polls to be held in two phases on March 4 and 8. The state has a 60-member House.

He said there will be no pre-poll alliance and that NPP will contest the election on its own. James Sangma is the son of former Meghalaya Chief Minister and former Lok Sabha Speaker, late PA Sangma. He announced that aspiring NPP candidates shall submit their application forms from January 16 to 25. Sangma, meanwhile, condemned the January 12 Lukhambi firing incident wherein one civilian was killed and three others injured.

