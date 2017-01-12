NRL Dispatches 2,281 Tonnes High Speed Diesel to Bangladesh

A Railway rake containing 2,281 tonnes of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been to dispatched from NRL’s Marketing Terminal in Siliguri to Parbitipur Depot of Bangladesh Petroleum on Thursday.

The consignment containing 42 wagons will travel over 516 km including 253 km in India and 263 km in Bangladesh on the existing railway line through Rangapani, Singabad and Rohanpur to reach Parbatipur in Bangladesh.

It may be mentioned here that India and Bangladesh had last year entered a new era of petroleum trade with a goodwill train flagged off by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on March 17 last year from Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s Siliguri Marketing Terminal to the neighbouring country.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) have signed a Sale-Purchase Agreement which includes joint initiative for construction of a 131-km pipeline, with a capacity of 1 million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) from Siliguri to Parbatipur.

Prior to the construction of the pipeline, the rail rake mode of transportation of product from Siliguri to Parbatipur is also an effective mode of transport with minimum loss and pollution.

-IANS