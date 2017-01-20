NRL Sends Wax Consignments to Thailand and Hong Kong

Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has achieved yet another milestone in wax marketing. After exporting high quality wax to five countries, the NRL wax is now on its way to two other countries — Thailand and Hong Kong in China.

NRL’s General Manager (Maintenance) Samiran Chakraborty flagged off the first consignment of 20 tonnes of Fully Refined Paraffin Wax (FRPW) to Thailand and 80 tonnes to Hong Kong on Wednesday. “With this, the total export of Paraffin Wax from NRL’s Wax Plant stands at 1,900 tonnes,” an NRL spokesman said on Thursday.

“Export to Hong Kong (China) assumes special significance since the major part of the wax requirement in the country was met through imports from China. This is testimony to the high quality of NRL wax, which has within a span of less than two years, captured markets in India and abroad,” the NRL spokesman added.

The NRL has been exporting the high quality wax to countries like Mexico, Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh and the Central American nation of Nicaragua. The company is pursuing opportunities to export wax to a few other countries in the near future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated NRL’s Wax Plant to the nation in February last year.

The 50,000-tonne wax plant, commissioned in March 2015 at a cost of Rs 676 crore, is the country’s largest wax producing unit with indigenous technology developed by Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP)-Dehradun, Enginners India Ltd (EIL) and NRL. Since commissioning of the wax plant, NRL has emerged as the largest manufacturer and marketer of wax in the country.

