Tue, 28 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

NSCN-IM Cadre Arrested in Arunachal

NSCN-IM Cadre Arrested in Arunachal
February 28
17:13 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Rifles in its continuous operation against underground outfits have apprehended an NSCN(IM) cadre from Niausa village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Akha Wangsu, the self-styled lance corporal of the outfit was arrested from Longding village during an operation on Monday evening, Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjeet Konwer said in a communiqué in Itanagar on Tuesday.

A pistol along with live ammunition and opium were recovered from his possession. The ultra was trying to terrorize the people through extortion demands in Longding town, the communique said.

On interrogation, the cadre admitted his allegiance to NSCN(IM) and said that he has been active part of the banned outfit since August 2015, it added.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.