NSCN-IM Cadre Arrested in Arunachal

Assam Rifles in its continuous operation against underground outfits have apprehended an NSCN(IM) cadre from Niausa village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Akha Wangsu, the self-styled lance corporal of the outfit was arrested from Longding village during an operation on Monday evening, Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjeet Konwer said in a communiqué in Itanagar on Tuesday.

A pistol along with live ammunition and opium were recovered from his possession. The ultra was trying to terrorize the people through extortion demands in Longding town, the communique said.

On interrogation, the cadre admitted his allegiance to NSCN(IM) and said that he has been active part of the banned outfit since August 2015, it added.

