NSCN-K Cadre Killed in Arunachal

A cadre belonging to the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang was killed and another injured during an exchange of fire with the Assam Rifles on Friday, police said.

The incident was reported at Ozakho village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The incident was reported around 12.30 p.m. The exchange of fire was between Assam Rifles and NSCN (K). We are yet to get further information,” Sandeep Goel, Director General of Arunachal Pradesh police, told IANS.

Ozakho is located approximately 50 km from the India-Myanmar border. This was the second such incident in the last one week. Earlier one soldier from the Sikh Regiment was injured during an exchange of fire with the NSCN-K.

-IANS