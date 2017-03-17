NSDC, Amazon Team up for Nagaland Women Entrepreneurs

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Amazon India to drive digital literacy among women entrepreneurs in Nagaland.

The initiative will enable them to sell their products internationally, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

“Amazon’s Project Saheli aims to empower women entrepreneurs by enabling them to use Amazon’s platform to showcase and sell their products using Amazon’s marketing tools to tell their story,” he said.

To a separate question, the minister said that under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), 19.8 lakh candidates have been trained throughout the country.

