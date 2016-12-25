Sun, 25 Dec 2016

Northeast Today

NSF Suspends Blockade, UNC Remains Adamant

NSF Suspends Blockade, UNC Remains Adamant
December 25
10:52 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has ‘temporarily lifted’ its blockade on Manipur bound vehicles on Saturday. However, the indefinite economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) continues.

Sources said that the Naga Hoho had requested the NSF to reconsider its blockade on the Manipur bound vehicles. The Manipur Chief Secretary also reportedly wrote a letter to the NSF assuring the safety and security of the Nagas in Manipur.

It may be recalled that on December 19, the NSF had announced its decision to impose a “total blockade” on all Manipur-bound vehicles in all Naga- inhabited areas “till the Manipur Government assures the safety and security of the Nagas in Manipur”.

With the decision of the NSF, it is expected that the passenger vehicles will start operating from Sunday, December 25 along the National Highways.

-NNN

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.