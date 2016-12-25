NSF Suspends Blockade, UNC Remains Adamant

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has ‘temporarily lifted’ its blockade on Manipur bound vehicles on Saturday. However, the indefinite economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) continues.

Sources said that the Naga Hoho had requested the NSF to reconsider its blockade on the Manipur bound vehicles. The Manipur Chief Secretary also reportedly wrote a letter to the NSF assuring the safety and security of the Nagas in Manipur.

It may be recalled that on December 19, the NSF had announced its decision to impose a “total blockade” on all Manipur-bound vehicles in all Naga- inhabited areas “till the Manipur Government assures the safety and security of the Nagas in Manipur”.

With the decision of the NSF, it is expected that the passenger vehicles will start operating from Sunday, December 25 along the National Highways.

-NNN