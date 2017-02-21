One ITI to be Set up in Each Block: Rajiv Pratap Rudy

To train the youth and to generate employment opportunities, one ITI would be set up in each block and Skill Development Center in all the districts in the country, Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said on Tuesday in Agartala.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision about skilled India and we are trying to make our youths skilled in different sectors. We have decided to set up at least one Skill Development Center in all districts and one Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in each block of the country”, the Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister told reporters.

He said 15,000 ITIs are in the process of being set up and the country and all the blocks would be covered in phased manner. The minister said Rs 54 crore was given to Tripura for skill development. He said when cashless economy would be fully implemented, the GDP of the country would further increase and unemployment would come down.

Rudy said the number of people Below Poverty Line (BPL) was coming down in the country but in Tripura it was “rising”. He said railway connectivity would be extended in parts of Khowai and Unakoti district and Kamalpur in Dhalai district. “The Railways has sanctioned money for conducting a survey in Khowai and Unakoti district and Kamalpur in Dhalai district for extending railway tracks in those areas which still remained uncovered”, Rudy said.

Rudy and Union Minister for State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo jointly inaugurated the state level Digidhan Mela in Agartala.

Supriyo said everyone in the country have to be skilled in digital transaction. He said due to demonetisation the rate of digital transactions has increased and now all kinds of digital transactions are possible by using mobile phone. “If the country is to prosper, we have to go digital way. Everyone should have a mobile phone, a debit or Rupay card and Adhhar card. India is the fastest growing economy in the country and every citizen has to equip themselves to cope with the situation,” Supriyo added.

Babul Supriyo criticised the Left Front Government in Tripura as no state minister participated in the Digidhan Mela. “Two Central Ministers have come here, but not a single minister of the Tripura Government was present in the programme, which was organised by the state Government. Is it because we belong to the ministry headed by Narendra Modi, that they did not come to meet us?”, Supriyo asked at a press conference in Agartala.

Supriyo said, “there should not be any kind of politics on the issue of development. In a federal structure development can take place with the cooperation of the State and Centre. But here politics is so unfortunate. Had any Tripura minister met us and discussed about the problems of the state, it could have been solved. This kind of attitude would not help anyone.”

-PTI