ONGC Likely to Shift Its New Basin from Agartala to Cachar

March 16
17:53 2017
State-owned ONGC may shift its proposed new basin to Cachar in Assam from Agartala, where initial work had already begun last year. The ONGC board is likely to take a decision on the upcoming second basin of Northeast in the next six months.

“Cachar has lot of accrues, but the area is less explored. So we are looking at the possibility of setting up the basin in Cachar and may shift it from Agartala,” said ONGC Director (Onshore) Ved Prakash Mahawar, adding, “However, no final decision has been taken yet on shifting the proposed basin to Assam.

Asked by when a decision is expected, Mahawar replied, “The Board may decide on this in the next six months.”

In December last year, the Director had informed that ONGC is working on to launch a new basin in Agartala by the end of this year to focus more on exploration of oil and gas in the Northeastern region. “Regarding this, construction work is going on as there was no proper building to start functioning of a ‘basin’ in Agartala.”

“We are discussing about setting up a basin in Agartala. Director of Exploration and I visited Agartala around five months ago. We checked the facilities. Currently work for creation of workstation is going on,” Mahawar had stated then.

ONGC’s Northeast operations are divided into two areas — Assam Shelf from Jorhat to Duliajan and Assam Fold Belt from Silchar to Agartala.

