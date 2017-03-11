ONGC Signs MoA with BAVP for Multi-Speciality Hospital in Assam

The ONGC Limited on Friday launched its largest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in the country by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for setting up of a multi-speciality hospitality in Assam.

The PSU signed the MoA with Aurangabad-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratisthan (BAVP) to set up the Rs 312.34 crore hospital at Rajabari in Sibsagar district, which would be completed in three phases. “ONGC is committed to implement its CSR initiatives across the country and has given special focus on the North East by setting up its single largest project anywhere in the country,” officiating chairman-cum-managing director Shashi Shankar told reporters after signing of the MoA in Guwahati.

“ONGC is a responsible corporate and besides its operational responsibilities, is equally focused on the economic upliftment of people in and around its operational areas,” he said. ONGC had spent Rs 421 crore on CSR activities during the last financial year and this year it was expected to cross Rs 500 crore, Shankar said, adding the company had earmarked 25 per cent of its total CSR outlay for the North East in 2016-17.

“We have a definite policy for CSR activity and are implementing projects much before it became mandatory to spend two per cent of profit after tax on such initiative,” he said. The multi-speciality hospital, to be set up with the support of BAVP’s Dr Hegdewar Hospital in Aurangabad, would provide quality health care to people living around the Assam asset area.

The decision to set up the hospital at Sibsagar was taken following a survey which found that majority of the patients moved out of the state for speciality treatment, while a very small percentage moved to Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College Hospital or to Guwahati, Shankar said.

“There is a deficit of quality medical service and this hospital will cater to the need of the people living in and around our areas of operation in Assam, besides fulfilling the aspirations of the stakeholders,” he said. The primary objective of the project would be to serve the people of North East and provide quality medical. There would be no profit motive and any revenue generated from the hospital would be invested back in the hospital for further improvement and the implementing agency would recruit local people, Shankar said.

BAVP chairman Anil Bhalerao thanked ONGC for having faith in them and signing the MoA for the setting up of the hospital.

“We are committed to provide quality medical care at a very low cost and if surplus revenue is generated, we will plough it back in the hospital. We will take only the goodwill of the people with us,” he said.

The rates would be as low as 70 per cent of the market rate and 33 per cent of the hospital facilities would be exclusively for the economically weaker sections, he said. Among others who spoke on the occasion were ONGC’s Director (Onshore) V P Mahawar and Director (HR) D D Mishra.

Later on ONGC authorities handed over a cheque of Rs 14.79 crore to BAVP as the first instalment of the project. The first phase of the hospital would be set up by July 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 99.07 crore to create hundred beds and provide internal medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, ENT, orthopaedic, gynaecology and obstetrics, pulmonary medicine and opthalmology facilities, ONGC officials said.

The second phase would cost Rs 96.05 crore to create 120 beds with cardiology, cardiac surgery, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatric surgery, surgical gastroenterology, plastic and cosmetic surgery and was expected to be completed by July 2021.

The final phase was estimated to cost Rs 117.22 crore for creation of 142 beds with renal transplant, IVF, endocrinology, surgical oncology, medical oncology and radiation facilities and would be completed by July 2023. The 50 acre land for the project was acquired in July 2013 at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore, the officials said.

-PTI