Fri, 10 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

ONGC to Boost Sports in Northeast

ONGC to Boost Sports in Northeast
February 10
17:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) will help northeastern states to boost sports and sporting talent, a company official said on Friday.

Calling this a part of its corporate social responsibility, ONGC Executive Director S.C. Soni told reporters that the company had decided to help the sports sector financially and otherwise. He said ONGC had allocated Rs 24 crore to add additional infrastructure to Tripura’s Dasaratha Deb Sports stadium on the outskirts of Agartala.

“There is no financial limit to helping the northeastern states in sports. The Tripura government has made a Rs 150 crore project to develop the Dasaratha Deb Sports stadium. We will help them,” he added. The company has been organising a Lucky-Srivastava Memorial Invitation Football Tournament for 20 years.

In the tournament that begins on Saturday, 13 teams, including from Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force, will take part. ONGC engineers Justin Lucky and S.K. Srivastava were killed by militants in Tripura in September 1992.

-IANS

Tags
ONGC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.