Opposition Should Start Framing Strategy for 2024 Elections: Yogi Adityanath

Reacting to the series of tweets from National Conference chief Omar Abdullah’s suggestion that there needs to be a shift in strategy and creation of an alternate agenda to voters to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the saffron party’s firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath urged the Opposition to get cracking on their strategy for 2024 General Elections.

“This landslide victory is courtesy the polices and accomplishment of the Centre and strategy of Amit Shah ji. Modi ji has emerged as the most popular leader after Independence. A ‘BSP, SP and Congress-free Uttar Pradesh’ is the new slogan which is emerging. The Opposition should start planning for 2024 besides 2019,” he said.

Commenting on Bahujan Samaj Party’s(BSP) supremo Mayawati’s statement on faulty EVM machines, Aditya nath said, “Her statement is comical as Samajwadi Party was handling the situation and if EVM had any fault then it should favour Samajwadi Party.”

Expressing shock over the trends of votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly elections, Abdullah on Saturday said that with such grand victory of the saffron party other’s must forget the 2019 assembly elections and start planning for 2024.

Abdullah took to his twitter handle and said that the trend in Punjab, Goa and Manipur certainly suggest that the BJP isn’t unbeatable but shift in strategy is needed from criticism to positive alternate.

The BJP has crossed the half-way mark in Uttar Pradesh and is presently leading in 313 seats of the 403-member assembly. The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance is ahead in 65 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party has so far managed to bag just 17 seats in its kitty.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases in the months of February and March. A total of 4,854 candidates are in fray for 403 assembly constituencies.

-ANI