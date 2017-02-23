Opposition Slams Tripura Government for Paying Less Importance to Health Sector

Opposition has vehemently criticized Tripura government for allotting lowest budget in health sector with only 4.85 per cent of expenditure estimated for 2017-18 financial year.

The opposition MLA Ratan Lal Nath in the assembly alleged that the government has adopted wrong policies for recruitment of graduate doctors and offering a meager amount of salary without any perks and incentive, “Also posted these doctors to the hospitals without proper training and exposure. As a result, the doctors are fleeing from Tripura after completion of MBBS course from two medical colleges of the state.”

Nath further mentioned that state run medical collage charging highest fee in the country but has been running for more than a decade with the flying professors who were not the regular staffs of the collage, “Professors of almost all the departments have been visiting 3-5 days in month and getting paid Rs 1.20 lakh.”

“Neither they are involved in teaching nor attending the critical patients. The locally available post graduate doctors aligned to CPI-M party have been made Assistant and Associate Professors who are teaching both graduate and post graduate students as well as running OPD violating the norms,” stated Nath, adding, “Forgery has become regular practice by the state government, which contributed to larger impact that no good doctors are produced from the college and teachers are devoted more too private practice.”

He also pointed out that hundreds of medical passed from Tripura colleges have joined private hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Andaman in last few years. But the shortage of doctors in Tripura has remained despite about 200 doctors are passed out from two medical colleges of the state.