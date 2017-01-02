Mon, 02 Jan 2017

Our Fight Against Corruption and Black Money will not Stop, says Modi

January 02
16:41 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a rally in Lucknow and said that the fight against corruption and black money will not stop.

Addressing a rally, Modi said, “There should not be any surprise in guessing who will win in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Some people are saying this election will end BJP’s vanvas in UP. We do not see it through that prism. It is not about BJP but about UP,” said Modi.

Appealing people to vote, Modi said, “When you will vote in this election, look at the development and future of Uttar Pradesh, forgetting all caste and creed.”

Further stating that only the BJP’s aim was to save Uttar Pradesh, he added, “They say, ‘Remove Modi.’ I say,’Remove black money.’ They say,’Remove Modi.’ I say, ‘Remove corruption.’ You decide what we want to remove.”

The Prime minister also took on Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) saying, “There is a party trying to save money and there is one more party trying to save their own family.”

Asking when people have seen SP and BSP speak with one voice, Modi said, “It’s rare, but on our decision to end corruption they are speaking with one voice.”

Towards the end of the rally, Modi said that the fight against corruption and black money will not stop and that the middle class and the poor could not be exploited any further.

BJP president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti were among those who were present at the rally. The rally is seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently.

It was the first rally by Prime Minister Modi after the 50-day grace period of demonetization ended on December 30.

DNA

