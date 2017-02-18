Sat, 18 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Over 40 Disgruntled Nagaland MLAs Camping in Kaziranga Resort

Over 40 Disgruntled Nagaland MLAs Camping in Kaziranga Resort
February 18
14:29 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

As Nagaland political scenario is changing every passing moment, more than 40 MLAs are camping in a Kaziranga resort. Meanwhile former CM and lone Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister T R Zeliang and Governor PB Acharya have flown to Dimapur from Delhi in the same flight.

Speculation are rife that Rio will take over as CM of Nagaland. Zeliang and Governor were in Delhi to impress upon the centre not to clamp President Rule as they believe that will not resolve the crisis.

On the other hand, amidst rumour mongering around NPF President Dr S Leizeitsu taking over as CM succeeding Zeliang, Rio’s name propped up as a consensual candidate. And more than 40 MLAs have gathered in a resort near Kaziranga National Park to show strength in favour of Rio.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.