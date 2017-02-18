Over 40 Disgruntled Nagaland MLAs Camping in Kaziranga Resort

As Nagaland political scenario is changing every passing moment, more than 40 MLAs are camping in a Kaziranga resort. Meanwhile former CM and lone Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister T R Zeliang and Governor PB Acharya have flown to Dimapur from Delhi in the same flight.

Speculation are rife that Rio will take over as CM of Nagaland. Zeliang and Governor were in Delhi to impress upon the centre not to clamp President Rule as they believe that will not resolve the crisis.

On the other hand, amidst rumour mongering around NPF President Dr S Leizeitsu taking over as CM succeeding Zeliang, Rio’s name propped up as a consensual candidate. And more than 40 MLAs have gathered in a resort near Kaziranga National Park to show strength in favour of Rio.