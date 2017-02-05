Sun, 05 Feb 2017

Over 600 Affected by Dengue in Mizoram

Over 600 Affected by Dengue in Mizoram
February 05
12:05 2017
Dengue has affected at least 649 people in Mizoram since February 2016 till last month, according to the official of Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). “All the districts except Lawngtlai were affected due to the disease and six cases have been found in January itself,” IDSP State Nodal Officer Pachuau Lalmalsawma said.

“643 such cases were reported in the state during 2016 while six persons were affected last month from Aizawl district,” Lalmalsawma said. The officer said, “Mizoram faces endemic situation as large number of people were found to be affected locally and majority of the cases have been reported from Aizawl. There are other patients who apparently got infected during their stay in Aizawl.”

He stated that ‘Aedes aegypti’ mosquito was the cause of the disease outbreak and added that no casualties have been reported in the state due to dengue so far.

-PTI

Dengue
