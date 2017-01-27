Pakistan May Not Qualify for 2019 World Cup, Kohli Slips in Ranking

Pakistan is in danger of failing to qualify directly for the 2019 One-Day International (ODI) World Cup in England, according to International Cricket Council’s (ICC) latest rankings released on Friday.

Pakistan is sitting in the eighth position with 89 points — two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies. Hosts England and the seven highest-ranked sides on the ICC ODI team rankings as on September 30, 2017, will qualify directly for the event, to be held from May 30 to July 15, 2019.

“Pakistan could not improve its points’ position in a bid to qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, even as there was little movement in the team rankings,” an ICC statement said. Pakistan is scheduled to host Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February where they will play two Tests, three ODIs and a T20 Internationals.

Pakistan team then travels to the West Indies in March-April for two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is, followed by the 2017 Champions Trophy, which will be held in the United Kingdom from June 1-18. Pakistan lost 1-4 in an ODI series in Australia recently.

India (112) stayed at the third spot in the team rankings, but gained a point to be behind South Africa (116) and toppers Australia (120). In the ODI batting rankings, India skipper VIrat Kohli dropped a place to third with 852 points. Australia opener David Warner (880) wrested the top spot with a stupendous run in recent matches.

The attacking left-hander has attained the top ranking for the first time, leapfrogging South Africa’s AB de Villiers (861) and India captain Virat Kohli after amassing 367 runs in the five-match home series against Pakistan. Kohli is the lone Indian in the top 10.

Kedar Jadhav’s 232 runs have helped him gain 57 slots to reach the 47th spot. England batsman Jason Roy’s three half centuries against India have taken him into the top 20 for the first time as he has gained 23 slots to reach 17th place.

In the ODI bowlers rankings, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc (713) has gained two slots to reach the second position after finishing with nine wickets in the series against Pakistan. The former top-ranked bowler is now only five points behind New Zealand’s Trent Boult (718). No Indian is in the top 10.

