Tue, 10 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Pakistan to Count Its Transgenders

Pakistan to Count Its Transgenders
January 09
17:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the country’s transgender community will be included in the national population census, a top provincial court ruled on Monday.

The Lahore High Court instructed the federal government, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Interior Ministry to include the transgender community in the census while hearing a petition filed by a transgender person, Waqar Ali, in November 2016.

Ali in his petition called for the enforcement of the community’s fundamental rights, including enrolment in the upcoming census and issuance of national identity cards specifying their gender. A deputy attorney general from the federal government was present in court during the hearing and assured the court that the transgender community will be part of the upcoming census.

Earlier, Ali had filed a writ petition pleading that the transgender community has been marginalised, citing an event witnessed in Sialkot where a transgender was tortured. Pakistan’s sixth population census will begin on March 15, 2017.

-IANS

Tags
transgender community
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.