Pakistani Flag with Jihad Written on It Hoisted in Assam

A Pakistani flag was found hoisted in Assam’s Dibrugarh district even as the police said on Monday it could have been done to create tension in the area. A Pakistani flag was found hoisted in Amaragori chapori along with two black flags with ‘Jihad’ written on them Sunday.

“We do not think it is related to any jihadi activity. We suspect it was done by some miscreants to create tension in the area. The police is keeping a strict vigil,” Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah said.

An eviction drive was carried out in the area recently and the flags could be related to this to create misunderstanding, the SP said. A case has been registered and investigations were on, Borah added.

-PTI