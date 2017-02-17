Panneerselvam Camp ‘Dismisses’ Sasikala, CM Palaniswami

A week after he was sacked from the AIADMK, former party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan on Friday in turn “dismissed” General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and others from the primary membership of the party.

Madhusudanan, who is in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp, had at the time disputed Sasikala’s powers to dismiss him. In a statement issued in Chennai, Madhusudanan announced the dismissal of Sasikala from the AIADMK’s primary membership as she was “bringing disrepute” to the party.

Sasikala is now in a jail in Bengaluru after being convicted in a corruption case. Madhusudanan also dismissed party Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M.Thambidurai, A. Navaneethakrishnan, Thangamani, N.Dalavai Sundaram, Valarmathi, R.B. Udhayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam and S. Venkatesh — from the party’s primary membership.

The “dismissals” come a day after Sasikala loyalist Palaniswami was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with 31 cabinet ministers.

