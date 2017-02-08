Panneerselvam Says Interim General Secretary Cannot Dismiss Him

Brushing aside the charge that he was backed by opposition DMK, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Wednesday an interim General Secretary cannot dismiss him from party post.

Early Wednesday the AIADMK dismissed Panneerselvam as Treasurer. Speaking to Thanthi TV a Tamil television channel Panneerselvam said Sasikala was elected as interim General Secretary in the interest of the party. He said a permanent General Secretary can be elected only by all the party members.

As to the question whether he would stake claim to form the government as Chief Minister Panneerselvam said: “Wait and see.” Panneerselvam said everybody knows it was Sasikala clan who met the DMK leaders when it was in power in connection with sourcing of liquor by the government.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday Sasikala said all the party legislators were united as a single family. She said DMK was behind Panneerselvam’s action citing the bonhomie between him and DMK’s Working President M.K. Stalin in the assembly.

Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam’s charge that he was forced to quit and threatened and instead said he was prompted by DMK to level the charges. She also said Panneerselvam will be removed from the party.

Meanwhile, the revolt by Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala is being opportunistic and fuelled by other forces, said a spokesperson of AIADMK on Wednesday.

“Only when his Chief Minister post was taken away he is raising his voice. But that, too after he had submitted his resignation and sending a ‘thank you for your cooperation letter’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao,” Avadi Kumar, spokesperson for AIADMK told IANS.

On Tuesday night Mr. Panneerselvam dropped a bombshell with his dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister after meditating for 40 minutes at late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial. Mr. Kumar said Mr. Panneerselvam wrote a letter to Mr. Modi after resigning his post on his own choice and there was no compulsion on him not to write such a letter.

“He was acting alone, pursuing his own interests. The party did not gain any goodwill by his acts but on the other hand the party had to face the brunt of the government actions — like the police action against the Jallikattu-bull taming sport protestors,” Mr. Kumar said.

Pointing out Mr. Panneerselvam’s own statement that he was asked to propose the name of Ms. Sasikala for the post of general secretary and later for Chief Minister position, Mr. Kumar said: “What prevented him from opposing the move at the first instance itself.”

Mr. Kumar also wondered as to the reason for the continued absence of the Governor at a time when there is only a caretaker government in the state. “We did not know where to reach him and give him the letter of support of legislators for Sasikala, who can stake her claim to form the next government,” Mr. Kumar said.

At a time when a political change is happening in the state, the Governor goes from Coimbatore to Delhi and then to Mumbai. He said this shows that the BJP and the Centre are fishing in the troubled waters.

