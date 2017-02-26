Paper Leak, Army Cancels Recruitment Exam

Hours after the Thane City Police nabbed at least 18 persons in connection with an exam question paper leak, the Army recruitment exam, which was to be held for various posts, have been cancelled at all centres across India.

The recruitment exam was for different departments and posts including soldier technical test, central duty and exam for craftsmanship and was scheduled for 9:00 am on Sunday. Candidates from all over India had come to appear for these exams. According to the police, each person was asked to pay around Rs 2 lakh.

Towards Sunday evening, reports surfaced of the aforementioned exam paper being leaked in various parts of Maharashtra. Subsequently, raids were carried out in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Thane, and Nasik, in addition to Goa. The Police received information of the paper being written by some candidates last night at various hotels and lodges. After raids were carried out, the police have nabbed 350 students, allegedly connected to the issue.

The Army headquarters were informed of the matter and an investigation is underway after multiple cases have been filed. Police suspect the involvement of top Army personnel. DCP Parag Manere of Thane Crime Branch is leading the investigation procedure, on behalf of thane City Police.

