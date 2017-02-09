Thu, 09 Feb 2017

Paramananda Driven Out of Sahitya Sabha Centenary Celebration

February 09
11:45 2017
A large number of admirers of Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) have apparently expressed their anger against the entry of former secretary general Dr Paramananda Rajbonghsi at Jerenga Pathar on Wednesday evening. Asam Sahitya Sabha from Wednesday started its centenary celebration at historic Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district of Assam.

Huge number of mob who was presented in the celebration drove Rajbongshi away from the premises at night. According to eye witness, Rajbonshi was also manhandled by the protesters after he passed his comment of confidence to attend the celebration.

Rajbongshi was allegedly invited to be a part of the celebration and he tried to enter the premises at night. He was also accompanied by several of his supporters.

However, Rajbongshi fled the spot without passing any comment as hundreds of locals of Sivasagar literally expressed their anger against the presence of the former secretary general at the centenary celebration.

Paramananda Rajbonghsi
