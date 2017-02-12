Pasighat ALG Set to Start Commercial Flight Service

Commercial flights from the advanced landing ground (ALG) in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh is set to become a reality with private airliners keen on starting operations within this month from a separate terminal at the ALG.

The existing civil supplies office building, adjacent to the ALG, will act as an interim terminal until the national terminal is built. Local MLA Kaling Moyong along with deputy commissioner Tamiyo Tatak, officers, and engineers on Saturday visited the airport premises.

The team inspected the facilities at the temporary civil terminal and the final modified plans for renovation and installation of the x-ray baggage screening machine, the approach road, parking facility, counters, the aviation lounge, the waiting room, etc.

Moyong said the state government has resolved pending issues and is moving ahead with the project.

“The current terminal is expected to establish a new benchmark of functional efficiency and operational safety for airports,” he said. The DC stressed on having eco-friendly design features that address environmental concerns such as energy and water efficiency and indoor air quality.