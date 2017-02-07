Tue, 07 Feb 2017

Patanjali to Promote Medicinal Plants and Herbal Products in Karbi Anglong

February 07
12:35 2017
In a major boost of Industry and Commerce department of Assam, ayurvedic giant Patanjali has decided to invest Rs500 crore for promoting medicinal plants and herbal products in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. Notably, Patanjali is already on the process of establishing Herbal and Food Park at Balipara in Sonitpur.

Herbal medicine connoisseur and chief executive officer of Patanjali, Acharya Balkrishna at Diphu by adding that the company is also planning to establish world class educational centre and hospital with learning facility for the welfare of the tribal population.

After holding official meeting with members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council along with Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang and departmental heads, Balkrishna told apart from scientists and technical heads, every job would be offered to the local youths.
“We are offering government land particularly in interstate and inter district borders in some specified areas for cultivation of medicinal plants and herbal products. This will help the unemployed youths and save the environment,” shared Ronghang.

On the same line, DFO, West Karbi Anglong, Jotin Sharma stated, “Land will be made available by the council authority and Patanjali will extend all technical help and necessary investment to the local farmers as well.”

