Paul Hits Meghalaya Government for Not Transferring ‘Blue-Eyed Boys’

Meghalaya opposition legislator Paul Lyngdoh (UDP) has criticized the state government for not transferring the ‘blue-eyed boys’ in the police department, which according to him resulted in complacency in reducing crime.

Moving a cut motion on the failure of the police on all fronts, Lyngdoh cited the case of City (SP) Vivek Syiem who has been functioning from Shillong since 2007 in various capacities, whereas other officers were transferred within two to three years.

Highlighting the series of pending cases of crime against women in Shillong and the whole of East Khasi Hills district, the UDP legislator stated, “One of the reasons for low conviction rate is due to the overstay of certain police officers whom the Home department considers as their ‘blue-eyed boys’.”

“There are times when police take credit for solving crimes which, however, was with the help of family members,” Lyngdoh added and further sought the intervention of the government to stop giving special preference to these officers.

However, in reply, Home minister HDR Lyngdoh promised the house that the government will examine the issue of the City (SP) remaining in Shillong for many years without transfer. Lyngdoh further pointed that government is committed to reduce crime rate in state.