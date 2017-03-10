Pawan Chamling Has Money to Buy Everything but He Cannot Buy Time: Golay

On its second big outing after the successful foundation day Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has came out all guns blazing against the ruling SDF party and specifically its leader Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at the party meeting held at Soreng in West Sikkim on Thursday.

“Now the time has come for the Sikkimese people to ask for accountability for every rupee spent,” roared SKM President PS Golay, adding, “The Chief Minister listed out the many things that he has built for Sikkim over the last 22 years like roads and buildings etc, but now he must give accounts for the thousands of crores that has been given to the state by the Centre for the benefit of the people.”

Golay further claimed after forming government, SKM will auction all the properties acquired by the SDF leadership and give the money to the people. “Chamling has money to buy everything but he cannot buy time. I have nothing to sell but I have age on my side, which I will use in the service of the people.”

The event saw several panchayats, retired government servants, teachers and youth join the party including former DFO Binod Tamang and Education Director MP Subba. Subba in his speech said that he decided to join SKM as it was the only party totally committed to change.

“The administration is a total failure. I have witnessed everything going from bad to worse. Everything is run under pressure from SDF party. There is no decision making power or decentralization in the government,” Subba alleged, “I want to take everyone in confidence and look ahead to make SKM a strong political platform that will work whole-heartedly for our younger generation.”