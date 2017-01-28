PB Acharya Sworn in as Arunachal Acting Governor

Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya was on Saturday sworn in as Acting Governor of Arunachal Pradesh by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajit Singh at the Raj Bhavan .

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers, members of the state assembly, Chief Secretary in-charge Satya Gopal, and senior officers were present when Acharya was administered the oath of office. Acharya was given the additional charge after V Shanmuganathan, who was holding additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh, resigned on Thursday night following charges of inappropriate behaviour against him.

Shanmuganathan’s resignation came after nearly 100 employees of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong on Wednesday sent a five-page letter to the Prime Minister’s Office and Rashtrapati Bhavan, demanding recall of the Governor for what they alleged was “turning the Raj Bhavan into a Young Ladies Club”.

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as the Governor of Meghalaya in the interim.

The swearing-in was followed by presentation of a guard of honour by the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

-IANS