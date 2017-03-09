Peaceful Repolls in 34 Polling Stations in Manipur

Peaceful repolls are reported in 34 polling stations in eight districts of Manipur on Thursday. State Chief Election Officer Vivek Kumar Dewangan disclosed that the repolls were being held as per directives of the Election Commission.

There was tight security at the polling stations to ensure that there was no untoward incident. A total of 12 companies of the central paramilitary forces and 20 companies of the strike force of Manipur were pressed into election duty.

The first phase of polls in the state was held on March 4. The polling stations where repolls were being held are among the 38 constituencies where elections were held on that day.

Meanwhile Dewangan said on Thursday that electronic voting machines (EVMs) and polling and security personnel were being brought to the district headquarters using helicopters.

He said that the preliminary report was that 86 per cent voters had cast their votes in 22 constituencies that went to polls on Wednesday. Dewangan said: “The poll figure will increase since reports from the remote polling stations are still awaited.”

Once the EVMs and officials reach the headquarters the full figures would be known. The chief poll officer also hailed the voters who came out in large number. “It is historic and a success of democracy. The turnout was highest and polling by and large was peaceful,” Dewangan said.

Sources say that leaders of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party — the major players, have started chalking out post poll alliances in case they do not secure absolute majority. There are 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly. BJP is contesting all seats while the ruling Congress fielded 59 candidates.

