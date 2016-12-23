Photographer Documents People of Konyak Tribe

Gujarat-based photographer Fanil Pandya has documented the lives of people belonging to Konyak tribe in his new exhibition in New Delhi and hopes that his pictures will throw light on a race fast disappearing.

The photographs showcase the life of the few remaining people from this Naga warrior clan, also known as the headhunters as they would keep the head of their enemies as trophies in the 19th century. Pandya says his photographs are intended to “stand the test of time”.

“My aim behind taking these photographs was to preserve it for future generations. I wanted to document their lives before it was too late. In fact, there are many tribes and sects around the world who need to be photographed and documented,” he told PTI.

Pandya says he always wanted to travel to remote places in search of some of the remote human tribes. “My photographs are intended to overcome both cultural and linguistic barriers and create aesthetic photographs intended to stand the test of time for future generations,” he says.

“The visual narration of human stories inspires me. It was intriguing for me to know that a photograph, unlike any other visual art, could eternally express reality in a more profound way.” The portraits, displayed at the Egg Art studios here, highlight the individuals as well as their environment. He has adopted an “in the face” approach focusing only on the close up in black and white to signify their headhunting past.

“I ensure that my photos narrate the story of my subject as well as his/her environment. Usually, portraits are aimed at highlighting the individuals, whereas my portraits attempt to highlight, both the individual and the environment. “I feel that the environment a person lives, works and plays in reflects a lot about their culture and also conveys the context of the situation. The way I stylize my photograph for different tribes is also adapted from their cultural aspects,” Pandya says.

A self-taught photographer, Pandya has been selected by the International Center of Photography of New York for their programme. “This show has been unique in many ways since it touches lives of people who perhaps most of us are not aware of.

Although, the tribe focuses more on agriculture now nevertheless the question of life for them and how have they been surviving is an important aspect which comes out clearly through the photographs,” says Amrita Verma, curator of the show. The exhibition is set to continue till January 19.

-PTI