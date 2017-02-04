Plans Afoot to Improve Cancer Care at NEIGRIHMS

The North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is presently focusing on improving facilities to treat various forms of cancer and part of these efforts include the Regional Cancer Centre at the institute, the construction for which is underway.

This was informed by NEIGRIHMS Deputy Director (Administration), David Umdor on Friday during which, World Cancer day was observed at the Super Specialty Hospital. Keeping in mind that the North East is widely considered as the ‘cancer capital’ of India, the Department of Surgical Oncology, in association with the departments of Oncology and Community Medicine, organized a Continuing Medical Education(CME) program on cancer awareness, which was attended by over 200 doctors and students of NEIGRIHMS on the day.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Vandana Raphael, Director in charge and Dean, stressed on the need for students to be aware of cancer. Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Professor of Head and Neck Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, addressed the gathering via Teleconferencing and stressed on the preventable cancers, which accounts for two-thirds of all cancers, and the need to create awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco, areca nut (also known as betel nut), alcohol and obesity. He said that simple techniques like visual inspection of the oral cavity, Clinical Breast Examination and Visual inspection of cervix with Acetic acid can detect oral, breast and cervical cancers respectively, thereby reducing mortality.

‘Is Cancer Curable?’ asked Dr Caleb Harris, Assistant Professor and HOD in charge of the Department of Surgical Oncology and explained, with anecdotes and data, that cancer is a spectrum of diseases, several of which can be cured. He also stressed on the need to curb use of tobacco, betel nut and alcohol which are the major causes of cancer-related deaths.

Dr. Arvind Nongpiur, a psychiatrist, spoke about the process by which tobacco and betel nut cause addiction. The guest speaker for the program was Dr. RN Sharan, Professor of Biochemistry from the Northeastern Hill University (NEHU). He has over three decades of research on Kwai- the form of betel nut indigenous to Meghalaya, and its role in causing cancer. He has proved these by studies done on mice. He suggested that efforts to reduce the consumption, if not totally stopped, are necessary.

Prof. GK Medhi, from department of Community Medicine, spoke on the efforts taken by the Government to reduce the use of tobacco, followed by a short presentation on the role of Palliative Care in treatment of cancer by Bilsheba Nengnong, Specialist Palliative Care Nurse.

-NNN