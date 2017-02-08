Police Arrest 2 IIT-Guwahati Students on Rape Charges

In a shameful incident, two students from one of the prestigious educational institution—Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly raping three girls on campus during the institute’s annual cultural extravaganza Alcheringa on February 4.

Kunal Kumbhakar, student of civil engineering department, and Ajay Dey, student of electronics engineering department were arrested by Amingaon Police under sections 352, 354 and 34 (case no. 14/17). The two accused allegedly raped the three girls after drugged them by lacing drinks with sedatives.

It is to be mention that, Alcheringa has emerged as one of the largest fests of Northeast India as thousands of students and youths from hundreds of schools, colleges and other educational institutions join it.