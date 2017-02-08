Wed, 08 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Police Arrest 2 IIT-Guwahati Students on Rape Charges

Police Arrest 2 IIT-Guwahati Students on Rape Charges
February 08
12:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a shameful incident, two students from one of the prestigious educational institution—Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly raping three girls on campus during the institute’s annual cultural extravaganza Alcheringa on February 4.

Kunal Kumbhakar, student of civil engineering department, and Ajay Dey, student of electronics engineering department were arrested by Amingaon Police under sections 352, 354 and 34 (case no. 14/17). The two accused allegedly raped the three girls after drugged them by lacing drinks with sedatives.

It is to be mention that, Alcheringa has emerged as one of the largest fests of Northeast India as thousands of students and youths from hundreds of schools, colleges and other educational institutions join it.

Tags
IIT Guwahati
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.