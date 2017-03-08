Polling Official Injured in Manipur Blast Dies

A polling official, wounded in a bomb blast near the India-Myarnmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong district, died on Wednesday.

K. Raikalung, a teacher, was injured in Tuesday’s bomb explosion near Ashang Khullen village. The government has given an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family.

A 31 Assam Rifles’ trooper was wounded when a bomb was hurled by miscreants on Tuesday evening in Aishi village of the same district. The injured trooper was part of a road-opening party. He is now admitted at the Army Hospital in Leimakhong.

No underground outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts. The police said security personnel retaliated after both the incidents, but the unidentified militants escaped in the high mountains.

Highly-placed sources said the objective of the blasts was to kill security personnel and snatch their weapons.

-IANS