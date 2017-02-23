PRAJA Vows to Remove AFSPA, Redraft ILP

Irom Sharmila’s People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRAJA) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, promising that it will work for the revocation of AFSPA and will redraft the Inner Line Permit system.

Manipur is scheduled to go to polls in two phases on March 4 and 8. Sharmila formed PRAJA last year with an objective to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. Sharmila, who ended her 16-year-long fast demanding the revocation of the AFSPA last year, decided to join politics so that she could repeal the act after becoming the Chief Minister.

She said, “I have not given up on my campaign. I have merely changed the strategy.” The manifesto promises to work for the repeal of the AFSPA, redrafting of the Inner Line Permit system, 33 per cent reservation for women, judicious utilisation of the funds, improvement of education system and take the camps of the security forces at least 10 km away from residential and educational areas, among others.

Sharmila, who hails from Khurai Assembly constituency, is taking on three-time Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh, in the Thoubal Assembly constituency.

-IANS