Fri, 20 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Pranab Mukherjee Roots for Lower, Acceptable, Stable Interest Rate

Pranab Mukherjee Roots for Lower, Acceptable, Stable Interest Rate
January 20
17:19 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday pitched for a lower, acceptable and stable interest rate, saying it will encourage investors to put their money in India.

Addressing the Bengal Global Business Summit, the President said all important macro-economic parameters were strong – high growth, prudent fiscal management, investor friendly policies and under control inflation.

“And I have no doubt all the parameters and studies suggest that there should be lower, acceptable and stable interest rate, which will no doubt encourage the prospective investors to invest in India,” Mukherjee said after inaugurating the two-day business meet here.

The President iterated that the Indian economy overall has showed its tremendous resilience. “For the last ten years it has grown at the rate of 7.6 percent, despite two very important setbacks – the 2008 financial crisis, which had its adverse impact on all developed economies, followed by the Eurozone crisis”.

As a consequence, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank reports revised the growth projection of the world economy. The President said the impact was felt in India, which registered a steady nine plus percent annual growth between 2004 and 2008.

“The 2008 crisis had its impact on the growth of 8-9 per cent, but shortly we overcame it,” he added.

-IANS

Tags
Pranab Mukherjee
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.