Pranab Saloi Becomes First Assamese to Command Navy Submarine

Yet again bringing laurels to the state, Commander Pranab Saloi, has taken over the command of a Shishumar Class submarine of the Indian Navy, becoming the first Assamese to achieve distinction.

Saloi, an alumnus of Sainik School, Goalpara, and the 16th Course of Naval Academy, has been in service for 18 years. In these years he has served onboard both the EKM class submarines and in all the four Type 209 SSK class German submarines.

“Since my school days, I had always nursed an ambition to join the Indian Armed and serve the nation,” Saloi said, adding, “With my dream coming to reality now, Assam can take pride in the fact that I am the first Assamese naval officer from the state to have been selected to command a frontline submarine and we hope many more Assamese officers will get the same honour. Also, I look forward to delivering my duties ably during my tenure.”

It is to be mentioned here that Pranab is son of Sachindra Nath Saloi and Chaneki Prova Saloi of,Guwahati. He joined the submarine arm of the Indian Navy in 2001.