Sat, 25 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Pranab Saloi Becomes First Assamese to Command Navy Submarine

Pranab Saloi Becomes First Assamese to Command Navy Submarine
February 25
13:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Yet again bringing laurels to the state, Commander Pranab Saloi, has taken over the command of a Shishumar Class submarine of the Indian Navy, becoming the first Assamese to achieve distinction.

Saloi, an alumnus of Sainik School, Goalpara, and the 16th Course of Naval Academy, has been in service for 18 years. In these years he has served onboard both the EKM class submarines and in all the four Type 209 SSK class German submarines.

“Since my school days, I had always nursed an ambition to join the Indian Armed and serve the nation,” Saloi said, adding, “With my dream coming to reality now, Assam can take pride in the fact that I am the first Assamese naval officer from the state to have been selected to command a frontline submarine and we hope many more Assamese officers will get the same honour. Also, I look forward to delivering my duties ably during my tenure.”

It is to be mentioned here that Pranab is son of Sachindra Nath Saloi and Chaneki Prova Saloi of,Guwahati. He joined the submarine arm of the Indian Navy in 2001.

Tags
Pranab Saloi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.