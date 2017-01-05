Thu, 05 Jan 2017

Pre-Poll Clashes Erupt in Parts of Manipur

January 05
17:10 2017
Pre-poll clashes have been reported from some parts in Manipur following the announcement of the state assembly elections, officials said on Thursday.

In Heirok, Thoubal district, the police resorted to firing tear-gas shells to disperse an unruly mob. “Some cars and jeeps had been overturned and pushed into ditches,” officials said.

N. Sovakiran, President of the the Manipur People’s Party, was arrested for inciting violence in Heirok, damaging vehicles and also for beating up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were holding a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The villagers of Heirok later held a meeting and resolved that Sovakiran will be boycotted in the constituency. They also demanded that he pay for the damaged vehicles.

Meanwhile, over 12 persons were injured in clashes in the Keirao constituency on Wednesday night. The injured persons accused supporters of the BJP’s Keirao unit leader M.I. Khan of attacking them. The elections to the Manipur assembly will be held between February 4 to March 8. The results will be out on March 11.

-IANS

