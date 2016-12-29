President Accepts Jung’s Resignation, Names Anil Baijal New L-G

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday accepted Delhi’s Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung’s resignation and appointed Anil Baijal as his successor.

“The President has been pleased to appoint Anil Baijal to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” an official statement said.

Baijal’s appointment comes a week after Jung suddenly resigned on December 22, taking everyone by surprise. A 1969 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, Baijal was in the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation. He retired in 2006 as the Union Urban Development Secretary.