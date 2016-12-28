Wed, 28 Dec 2016

Priyanka Chopra to Produce Sikkimese-Nepali Film

December 28
15:41 2016
Despite juggling careers in Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is also taking time out to pursue her production dreams. The actor, who had turned producer with her banner Purple Pebble Productions will now roll out yet another regional film.

As per the report, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra revealed their plans to produce a Sikkimese-Nepali film that will be titled ‘Paua’, which means guest. The film will reportedly revolve around kids who get separated from their parents during the time of unrest.

Priyanka and her mother are keen to nurture local talent and have decided to get local actors and crew members from Nepal and Sikkim on board for the film.

Besides working on this new project, she is also producing a Punjabi film ‘Sarvann’, which is scheduled to release next month.

Priyanka is also keen to explore the Rajasthani and Chhattisgarhi film industries after her Bhojpuri film ‘Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi’ and Marathi film ‘Ventilator’ turned out to be hits this year.

Priyanka Chopra
